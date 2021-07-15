UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUST Signs Agreement With Consortium For Development Of National Science & Technology Park

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:18 PM

NUST signs agreement with consortium for development of National Science & Technology Park

The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) signed an agreement with a multinational consortium led by International Consulting Associates (ICA) for the development and expansion of National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), Pakistan’s first STP, at NUST Islamabad campus, at an auspicious ceremony on Wednesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th July, 2021) The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) signed an agreement with a multinational consortium led by International Consulting Associates (ICA) for the development and expansion of National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), Pakistan’s first STP, at NUST Islamabad campus, at an auspicious ceremony on Wednesday.

The Transaction Advisory Services agreement between NUST and the multinational consortium led by iConsult, will augment NUST’s plans to develop NSTP by constructing eight towers in four phases over next 10-12 years on Public Private Partnership (P3) basis, over close to 60 acres of land at its H-12 campus, Islamabad.

Special Economic Zone status – availing income tax and import duty exemptions for 10 years – has already been conferred on the project to provide incentive support by the government.

Taking place at Tech Sanctum – NSTP auditorium, the ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Science & Technology (MoST) as chief guest.

Prominent amongst others present at the occasion were Dr Qaiser Majeed Malik – Additional Secretary for Ministry of Science and Technology, Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, AVM Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (RIC) and Vice President NSTP, Mr Shahid Ahmad Khan – Senior Partner International Consulting Associates, Mr Shahrukh Iftikhar – Senior Associate Partner ABS & Co and Mr.

Farid Alam – CEO AKD Securities Ltd, among other notable dignitaries from NUST and the industrial community.

In December 2019, NUST established NSTP with a mandate to serve as an internationally proven vehicle for promotion of science, technology and innovation by facilitating cooperation amongst research centres, industry, communities and government to create stronger knowledge-based activity in Pakistan’s economy.

The pilot building is already home to a mix of anchor tenants, hi-tech SMEs and startups doing cutting edge research and innovation in select thematic verticals of national and international significance.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister MoST lauded NUST’s trailblazing efforts at the all-important STPs front.

He stated that strengthening and upgrading the innovation ecosystem of the country was his government’s top priority. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Government of Pakistan is devising first startup ecosystem policy, which aims to solve the challenges facing national startup ecosystem.

AVM Dr Rizwan Riaz said that NUST puts great emphasis on R&D, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship. Landmark initiatives like NSTP and NUST Interdisciplinary Cluster for Higher Education (NICHE) were groundbreaking steps that will decisively help in revolutionising the technological and industrial landscape of Pakistan.

He maintained NUST has developed a "Triple-Helix Alliance" between the university, government, and business enterprises to create an inclusive Knowledge Ecosystem, which will create a synergy that catalyses the growth of new industries based on knowledge instead of natural resources.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Import Business Education Vehicle Ica Alliance December 2019 National University From Government Agreement Industry Top

Recent Stories

Why is 2021 becoming the year of pastel colors?

5 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo to transport 247 horses from Lie ..

21 minutes ago

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs5.4 per litre

24 minutes ago

74,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions val ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar examines impact of ad ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.