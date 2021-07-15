- Home
NUST Signs Agreement With Consortium For Development Of National Science & Technology Park
Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:18 PM
The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) signed an agreement with a multinational consortium led by International Consulting Associates (ICA) for the development and expansion of National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), Pakistan’s first STP, at NUST Islamabad campus, at an auspicious ceremony on Wednesday
Special Economic Zone status – availing income tax and import duty exemptions for 10 years – has already been conferred on the project to provide incentive support by the government.
Prominent amongst others present at the occasion were Dr Qaiser Majeed Malik – Additional Secretary for Ministry of Science and Technology, Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, AVM Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (RIC) and Vice President NSTP, Mr Shahid Ahmad Khan – Senior Partner International Consulting Associates, Mr Shahrukh Iftikhar – Senior Associate Partner ABS & Co and Mr.
Farid Alam – CEO AKD Securities Ltd, among other notable dignitaries from NUST and the industrial community.
The pilot building is already home to a mix of anchor tenants, hi-tech SMEs and startups doing cutting edge research and innovation in select thematic verticals of national and international significance.
He stated that strengthening and upgrading the innovation ecosystem of the country was his government’s top priority. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Government of Pakistan is devising first startup ecosystem policy, which aims to solve the challenges facing national startup ecosystem.
He maintained NUST has developed a "Triple-Helix Alliance" between the university, government, and business enterprises to create an inclusive Knowledge Ecosystem, which will create a synergy that catalyses the growth of new industries based on knowledge instead of natural resources.