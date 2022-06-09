UrduPoint.com

NUST Takes A Giant Leap To Be Ranked 334th In The World; Retains First Place In Pakistan

Published June 09, 2022

NUST takes a giant leap to be ranked 334th in the world; retains first place in Pakistan

National University of Sciences & Technology, Pakistan has earned yet another crowning achievement by ascending an astounding 24 positions to stand 334th amongst higher education institutions worldwide

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022) National University of Sciences & Technology, Pakistan has earned yet another crowning achievement by ascending an astounding 24 positions to stand 334th amongst higher education institutions worldwide. NUST has accomplished this feat as per the World University Rankings 2023 announced on June 8 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) – a prestigious UK-based ranking agency. As many as 2462 universities from around the globe were considered for ranking this year, out of which 1422 were ranked as compared to the last year, wherein 1300 made it to the ranking table. Despite a significant increase in the number of participating universities in the new rankings, NUST has managed to stride into top 24% global higher education institutions.

Meanwhile, NUST has also maintained #1 position in Pakistan for the third consecutive year. A total of 13 universities from Pakistan are ranked in the latest edition of QS rankings. In addition, NUST has retained the honour of being #1 in Pakistan both in the World and Asian Rankings, and the only Pakistani university in the top 340 global and 100 Asian universities.

QS university rankings are centred around a few Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Citation per Faculty, Faculty-Student Ratio, and International Faculty / Students. In the KPIs of Employer Reputation and Faculty-Student ratio, NUST is now proudly positioned at #104 and #154, respectively.

Reflecting on this meritorious accomplishment, Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, said that it is indeed a proud moment for NUST and the whole nation. It is for the first time that any Pakistani university made it to the league of world’s top 340 universities. He attributed this monumental stride forward, for a university that is barely 30 years old, to farsightedness of its founding and successive leadership, and value-adding and rigorous contributions of NUST’s faculty, researchers, innovators and students in transforming NUST into a force to be reckoned with in the global academia.

