NUST Team Implements Intelligent Energy Monitoring & Management System At Fazal Steel

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:05 PM

The inaugural ceremony for the commissioning of “EnergEyer”—an intelligent Energy Monitoring & Management System (EMMS), was held at MATCAST plant of Fazal Steel (Pvt) Ltd (FSL)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th September, 2021) The inaugural ceremony for the commissioning of “EnergEyer”—an intelligent Energy Monitoring & Management System (EMMS), was held at MATCAST plant of Fazal Steel (Pvt) Ltd (FSL). EnergEyer is a collaborative project of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and Fazal Steel under the active technical support of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The chief guest Dr Rizwan Riaz, NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation, unveiled the plaque at the ceremony attended by representatives of NUST, UNIDO, and the Fazal Group of Companies. Expressing his views, the chief guest thanked FSL Group of Companies for investing in and facilitating the project that would help bring the advanced technology to the fore. He also appreciated UNIDO and Fazal Steel for joining hands with NUST to successfully undertake this initiative of paramount significance. He also looked forward to forging meaningful partnerships with FSL in the future.

Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, the Principal Investigator of the project from NUST School of Chemical & Materials Engineering (SCME), said that EnergEyer was specially developed by the NUST team for process industries by incorporating the concepts of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Wireless Communication, and Cloud Computing in the conventional Energy Management System (EMS), to manage the energy losses in the industry.

He particularly thanked project coordinator Mr Jihad Salah Khan from SCME, and Co-Principal Investigator Dr. Mian Ilyas Ahmad from NUST Research Centre for Modelling & Simulation (RCMS) for their value-adding contributions to the project, adding that the EnergEyer was successfully tested and implemented in the MATCAST Plant of FSL.

Mr Masroor Ahmed Khan, National Project Manager Sustainable Energy REEE UNIDO, speaking on behalf of Ms Nadia Aftab, UNIDO Country Representative said, “UNIDO in Pakistan has an extensive and successful portfolio in industrial development cooperation. While UNIDO is providing technical support to Fazal Steel in its goal to achieve Energy Management System Certification ISO 50001, under one of its flagship projects on Energy Efficiency, it is heartening to see growing and effective collaboration between academia and the industry.”

Earlier, Mr. Saad Aziz Malik of Fazal Steel welcomed all participants and thanked NUST and UNIDO for their invaluable contributions to the project. He said that it is a huge step towards encouraging the industry-academia relationship that would help us become a self-reliant nation.

