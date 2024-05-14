Open Menu

Five Chinese Scholars Receive PhD Degrees In PU's 133rd Convocation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Five Chinese scholars receive PhD degrees in PU's 133rd convocation

For the first time, five Chinese scholars have been awarded PhD degrees in Punjab University’s 133rd Convocation while 343 PhD degrees, 120 MPhil, 12 Master's and 116 BS gold medals were distributed among the students, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) For the first time, five Chinese scholars have been awarded PhD degrees in Punjab University’s 133rd Convocation while 343 PhD degrees, 120 MPhil, 12 Master's and 116 BS gold medals were distributed among the students, here on Tuesday.

The 133rd Convocation was held in Faisal Auditorium which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood. Registrar Dr Ahmed islam, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, Deans of Faculties, Professors, PhD, MPhil, Masters and BS students and their parent participated in the ceremony.

VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that those nations are progressing in the world who revealed the secrets of the universe by promoting education and research. He added, "We also have to give top priority to education and research, otherwise, we will be left behind in the race of development." He said that our youth are very talented who are making the name of the country and the nation bright all over the world despite their limited resources. He said that PU is moving ahead according to the educational vision of the 21st century.

He said that during the last year, PU has marked landmark achievements and its 19 subjects have been ranked in QS international ranking for the first time.

He said that Times Higher Education has also declared Punjab University number one in Pakistan in various subjects. He said that in the last one year, meetings of all statutory bodies have been held regularly to ensure good governance in PU so that our system can be run according to the rules and regulations.

He said that in the last year, 28 undergraduate, 13 MPhil and 4 new PhD programs have been launched to provide human resource according to the modern needs of the market. He congratulated the students, their parents and teachers who received their degrees and medals. He also congratulated the Chinese scholars including Tian Xuefeng, Ren Guangxu, Gu Zhong, Cheng Linsheng in History and Yung Hee Chun on completing his PhD in the subject of Pakistan Studies and expressed his best wishes.

Punjab Institute of Cardiology Medical Superintendent Dr Shoaib Aslam was also awarded the degree of MS in Health Administration in the convocation. Degrees and medals were distributed to a total of 1,111 candidates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century World Education Punjab China Gold Market All Best Top Race

Recent Stories

LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters ..

LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional office ..

Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve gov ..

3 minutes ago
 Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hun ..

Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister for ..

3 minutes ago
 10 injured in different incidents

10 injured in different incidents

3 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

3 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, ..

Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for gar ..

15 minutes ago
LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur ..

LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur delegation

8 minutes ago
 Michael Cohen to face defense grilling at Trump tr ..

Michael Cohen to face defense grilling at Trump trial

8 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 441 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 441 power pilferers in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 KP vaccination campaign aim to protect children un ..

KP vaccination campaign aim to protect children under the age of two against per ..

8 minutes ago
 Naval Chief visits Air War College Institute

Naval Chief visits Air War College Institute

3 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education