Five Chinese Scholars Receive PhD Degrees In PU's 133rd Convocation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM
For the first time, five Chinese scholars have been awarded PhD degrees in Punjab University’s 133rd Convocation while 343 PhD degrees, 120 MPhil, 12 Master's and 116 BS gold medals were distributed among the students, here on Tuesday
The 133rd Convocation was held in Faisal Auditorium which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood. Registrar Dr Ahmed islam, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, Deans of Faculties, Professors, PhD, MPhil, Masters and BS students and their parent participated in the ceremony.
VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that those nations are progressing in the world who revealed the secrets of the universe by promoting education and research. He added, "We also have to give top priority to education and research, otherwise, we will be left behind in the race of development." He said that our youth are very talented who are making the name of the country and the nation bright all over the world despite their limited resources. He said that PU is moving ahead according to the educational vision of the 21st century.
He said that during the last year, PU has marked landmark achievements and its 19 subjects have been ranked in QS international ranking for the first time.
He said that Times Higher Education has also declared Punjab University number one in Pakistan in various subjects. He said that in the last one year, meetings of all statutory bodies have been held regularly to ensure good governance in PU so that our system can be run according to the rules and regulations.
He said that in the last year, 28 undergraduate, 13 MPhil and 4 new PhD programs have been launched to provide human resource according to the modern needs of the market. He congratulated the students, their parents and teachers who received their degrees and medals. He also congratulated the Chinese scholars including Tian Xuefeng, Ren Guangxu, Gu Zhong, Cheng Linsheng in History and Yung Hee Chun on completing his PhD in the subject of Pakistan Studies and expressed his best wishes.
Punjab Institute of Cardiology Medical Superintendent Dr Shoaib Aslam was also awarded the degree of MS in Health Administration in the convocation. Degrees and medals were distributed to a total of 1,111 candidates.
