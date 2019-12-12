UrduPoint.com
NUST Transfers 3 More Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) To Industry

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:09 PM

Bolstering its efforts to diffuse the university-based intellectual and innovative output into the industry to boost the knowledge economy, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has transferred 3 more IPRs to the local industry

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019) Bolstering its efforts to diffuse the university-based intellectual and innovative output into the industry to boost the knowledge economy, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has transferred 3 more IPRs to the local industry. The beneficiary this time is BOLTS Pvt Ltd, a Karachi-based Engineering company offering services in customised metal fabrication & CNC precision machining. The licensing agreement was signed at the university’s main campus the other day at a ceremony that coincided with the inauguration of Pakistan’s first Science & Technology Park – the National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) – by H.E. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Dr Nassar Ikram, Pro Rector RIC NUST and Vice President NSTP, and Mr Usama Qureshi, Chairman BOLTS Pvt Ltd, signed the agreement. Prior to the signing ceremony, Dr Nassar briefed the Prime Minister and other dignitaries including Chief of Army Staff & Chairman NUST BoG Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa NI(M), and Federal Minister for Science & Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, about the transferred technology – Real Time Health Monitoring of Pole Mounted Transformers (PMT) through IoT.

The IPRs belong to Dr Syed Sajjad Haider Zaidi of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC), NUST, Karachi. Transformers are a fundamental and one of the most essential constituents of electricity distribution and transmission system. Condition-based health monitoring of electrical transformers for faults before their occurrence can prevent damages that not only eventuate the loss of power supply but also cause defects in the system that are costly to overhaul. This system is able to reflect the health of transformers during its operation in real time as a component of smart grid, using intrusive and non-intrusive parameters, so that engineers can take proper preventive measures before minor issues become major faults. It may be noted that due to currently nonexistent health monitoring of Pole Mounted Transformers, considerable loss is incurred due to failure of these PMTs as well as the resulting disruption to consumers.

NUST had transferred 5 IPRs to the industry earlier this year, and 7 in 2018. This latest transfer of 3 IPRs to industry has taken the overall count to 15.

