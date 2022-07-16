UrduPoint.com

NUST, XAUAT Hold Session On "Silk Road International Alliance Of Architectural & Technological Universities"

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 04:45 PM

NUST, XAUAT hold session on "Silk Road International Alliance of Architectural & Technological Universities"

With the aim to forge meaningful partnership under the proposed "Silk Road International Alliance of Architectural & Technological Universities" and beyond, a high-level virtual meeting between senior management and faculty of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Pakistan and Xi'an University of Architecture & Technology (XAUAT), China, was held on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022) With the aim to forge meaningful partnership under the proposed "Silk Road International Alliance of Architectural & Technological Universities" and beyond, a high-level virtual meeting between senior management and faculty of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Pakistan and Xi'an University of Architecture & Technology (XAUAT), China, was held on Friday.

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Prof Wang Shusheng, President XAUAT also addressed the meeting. The proposed alliance has a mandate to build a knowledge library, information hub, and talent base in the fields of Architecture and Technology to extend support for the urbanisation of countries along the Silk Road.


Addressing the session, Rector NUST said that we are truly excited to work closely with XAUAT on the ambitious Silk International Alliance of Architectural & Technological Universities.

He was highly optimistic that this alliance would result in significant value addition to our knowledge ecosystems and help improve quality of our programmes and research through mutual learning.

The Rector observed that in the past few years, Belt and Road initiative of China, and within that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has brought about fresh opportunities, while opening new intellectual vistas of excellence at NUST.

He maintained that these initiatives have tied together Pakistan and China into a partnership of great mutual benefit with shared destiny and prosperity for the people of both the countries. President XAUAT also looked forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation with NUST in general, and achieving objectives of the alliance in particular.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Road Alliance Hub National University Silk Road

Recent Stories

Govt saved country from being default: Miftah

Govt saved country from being default: Miftah

1 minute ago
 Smart, Powerful, And Efficient — vivo Y55 Is Lov ..

Smart, Powerful, And Efficient — vivo Y55 Is Loved By All Tech Enthusiasts!

4 minutes ago
 Sushmita Sen denies her marriage with Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen denies her marriage with Lalit Modi

11 minutes ago
 SHOs authorized to seize weapons from citizens in ..

SHOs authorized to seize weapons from citizens in Lahore's four constituencies

42 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz tests positive for COVID-19

Maryam Nawaz tests positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago
 Sanaullah warns PTI, its leaders not to breach la ..

Sanaullah warns PTI, its leaders not to breach law on election day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.