Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students held at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of various undergraduate degree classes here on Tuesday in City Campus Lahore.



Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the orientation programme while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Chairman Department of Parasitology/Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a large number of newly-admitted students with their parents and senior faculty members and officers attended.



In his address, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the students on their admissions and welcomed them in the UVAS a historic institution of Pakistan. He said UVAS have strong liaison with livestock, poultry and dairy industries and UVAS producing a large number of trained graduates every year.

He said UVAS focusing of imparting practical knowledge and communication skills to their students and after completion of degrees these students serve in livestock, poultry and dairy industries and play their vital role in the uplift of national economy of Pakistan by utilizing their knowledge & skills.

He said UVAS graduates are working in the private sector and enlightening the name of alma meter like as an ambassador of UVAS. He said UVAS ranked among the top ten universities of Pakistan due to its quality of education and research.

He mentioned that UVAS recently got 4th position among public sector universities of Pakistan in sports ranking and he thanked HEC for providing financial assistance to establish wrestling academy at City Campus.

He acknowledged the role of faculty members in successfully conducting online classes during tuff time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani also congratulated the newly admitted students and said all the students must be proud to be part of this historical alma mater.

He said UVAS will provide conducive intellectual environment of learning to students and trained them for their practical life.

Earlier, Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Hostel Warden Prof Dr Aftab Anjum, Convener Discipline Advisory Committee Prof Dr Asim Aslam, Director Students Affairs Prof Dr Muhammad Ovais Omer and Senior Tutor Dr Ali Raza Awan also spoke on the occasion and talked about their responsibilities for the facilitating of students.

They spoke about the rules & regulations, discipline of the university and role of different student societies to explore hidden talent in students to polish them, curricular and extra-curricular activities like sports and residential hostel facilities etc.

Director Information Technology Centre Mr Rizwan Saleem spoke about the state of the art available IT facilities for students like computer labs, fast internet service to attending online seminar, conference and classes etc.



Later, the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a farewell party in the honour of Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof Dr Athar Mahmud at Ravi Campus Pattoki.