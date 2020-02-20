Over 2 lac candidates to appear in SSC exam under Board of Intermediate & Secondary Examination Multan

As many as 248,020 candidates including 260 differently abled people are likely to appear in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination in total to be held from February 22 under BISE

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 248,020 candidates including 260 differently abled people are likely to appear in Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examination in total to be held from February 22 under BISE.

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Examination (BISE) Aslam Bhutta told APP on Thursday that exactly 114684 students of 10th class and 133338 ninth class students are expected to sit for the examinations.

125 deaf and dumb candidates for 10th and 135 for ninth classes will also appear in the exams, he said and added that strict arrangements have been made by BISE and district administrations to check "Booti Mafia" for using unfair means in it.

Candidates can use blue or black marker only for headlines in the answer sheets, Bhutta stated adding that usage of other colours pens or markers will result in Unfair Means Cases (UMCs) against the students.

the BISE had applied to Deputy Commissioners for the imposition of section 144 in the limits of board to ensure smooth conduction of exams in and around the centres, the spokesperson informed.