Oxford University Press Organizes Teacher Training Workshops Across Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 05:26 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019) As a part of its regular teacher training and development programme, Oxford University Press (OUP) organized workshops for teachers on ‘Computational Thinking’ in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi. The sessions were designed for teachers using the Oxford International Primary Computing series published by OUP.

Oxford International Primary Computing is a comprehensive and practical six-level course developed to teach students the vital computing skills they need for today’s digital world. With a structured progression and a project-based approach to learning, the course builds digital literacy while giving students the confidence to apply their knowledge and skills to real life situations.

The workshops covered issues related to making students understand how modern technology works; enabling them to use a wide range of computer hardware and software for analytical and creative tasks; creating awareness among them about using the internet safely and selectively; and enabling users to write computer programs and develop computational thinking.

The training sessions were led by Alison Page who has more than 30 years’ experience as a computer science teacher in secondary and higher education in the UK. She worked for a leading UK agency on the promotion and integration of information and communications technology in education. Alison is the lead author of the Oxford International Primary and Lower Secondary Computing series.

