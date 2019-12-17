PEEF Rs 1.2mln scholarships distributed among 40 students

The Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) scholarships amounting to Rs 1.2 million were distributed among 40 talented student of different departments of the Government College Women University, here Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) scholarships amounting to Rs 1.2 million were distributed among 40 talented student of different departments of the Government College Women University, here Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq distributed the cheques among students and congratulated them on receiving scholarships.

Registrar University Zil-e-Huma Nazli, Coordinator Science and Technology Prof Ghazala Suhail, Coordinator Islamic and Oriental Learning Prof Shabana Fakhar and others were present on the occasion.