PEEF Rs 1.2mln Scholarships Distributed Among 40 Students
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 06:31 PM
The Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) scholarships amounting to Rs 1.2 million were distributed among 40 talented student of different departments of the Government College Women University, here Tuesday
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq distributed the cheques among students and congratulated them on receiving scholarships.
Registrar University Zil-e-Huma Nazli, Coordinator Science and Technology Prof Ghazala Suhail, Coordinator Islamic and Oriental Learning Prof Shabana Fakhar and others were present on the occasion.