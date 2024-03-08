Open Menu

PEF Releases Over Rs 1.6 Bln To Partner Schools

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 06:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has disbursed Rs1.6 billion for January 2024 to more than 7,000 partner schools, covering the fees of over 2.6 million students.

The payments for January 2024 were delayed due to non-receipt of funds to the Punjab Education Foundation. Payments for February 2024 will be made to the partner schools as soon as the funds are received in the accounts of the Punjab Education Foundation, a spokesperson for PEF said here on Friday.

Highlighting the commitment of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to education-friendly policies, the spokesperson emphasized PEF's dedication to enrolling more out-of-school children through the public-private partnership model.

Furthermore, PEF has released payments and cleared all arrears amounting to approximately 5.66 billion rupees to partner schools from December 2023 to date. PEF remains steadfast in its mission to promote education and empower partner schools, fostering an environment conducive to the holistic development of students across Punjab, he added.

