PU awards 10 PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Punjab University (PU) awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars, here on Thursday.

The recipients included Luqman Ahmed, son of Anwar Waheed Ahmed, in the subject of Applied Geology (Engineering Geology), Binish Mughal, daughter of Ziaul Haq, in the subject of Commerce, Irsa Zafar, son of Muhammad Zafar, in the subject of Botany, Syeda Gulnaz Fatima, daughter of Syed Sajjad Hussain, in the subject of education, Chaudhry Ali Ahmad, son of Chaudhry Aziz Ahmad, in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology), Ali Raza, son of Abdul Haq, in the subject of Physics, Muhammad Xaaceeph Khan, son of Muhammad Ashraf Khan, in the subject of Zoology, Muneebul Haq, son of Ejazul Haq, in the subject of Applied Psychology, Fatima Aslam, daughter of Muhamamd Aslam Khan, in the subject of Physics and Fatima Majeed, daughter of Abdul Majeed, in the subject of Public Health.