PU Institute signs MoU to promote safe, legal migration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Punjab University's Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) and Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together to promote safe and legal migration and combat trafficking in persons in Pakistan.

The memorandum was signed by Director ISCS Dr Rubeena Zakar and Executive Director SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas at the University of the Punjab.

In her address, Dr Rubeena said the institute was looking forward to an extensive and meaningful engagement with SSDO to develop the capacity of youth on the issues related to combating trafficking in persons, bonded labour, child protection, safe and regular migration, climate and environment change, countering violent extremism, and combating drug trafficking in educational institutions.

She said the institute was collaborating with all stakeholders and the civil society organisations to ensure meaningful participation of the youth in development of society. Kausar Abbas said the youth of Pakistan were the most vulnerable part of society and tend to have lack of awareness about the processes and laws related to different issues.

The SSDO intends to introduce a course on ‘Introduction to Migration’ at the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies to promote the concept of safe and legal migration as well as to combat human smuggling and trafficking in Pakistan, he added.

According to a press release, this is for the first time that a university is starting a curriculum on the migration issues, which will lead towards promoting safe and regular migration in the country. The youth need to be educated about the safe and regular ways of migration for education, health, tourism and/or for the purpose of settlement.

To strengthen the information mechanism, the SSDO has also launched a portal with the title ‘The Migration Optics’ to provide information to the youth and other segments of the society about the safe and regular ways of migration. The curriculum of Introduction to Migration will be replicated to other educational institutes in the hotspot districts of the Punjab and then an advocacy campaign will be launched to include such course in educational institutions across the country.

Irregular migration from Pakistan has been increasing and needs to be countered by engaging youth and other stakeholders creating massive awareness about the associated risks and providing information about the available opportunities and migration through regular channels.