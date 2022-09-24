UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Awards Two PhD Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Punjab University awards two PhD degrees

Punjab University has awarded two PhD degrees to the scholars in the subject of Zoology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab University has awarded two PhD degrees to the scholars in the subject of Zoology.

According to the varsity spokesperson here Saturday, the PhD degrees were awarded to Zainab Irfan, daughter of Muhammad Irfan, in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Black Carbon Concentrations at Inland Glacier Receding and its Impacts on Biodiversity Loss' and Zona Zaidi, daughter of Jamal Zaidi in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Fish Assemblages of Mountainous Indus River Tributaries and its Association with Environmental Variables'.

PU Department of History & Pakistan Studies would organise a degree awarding ceremony at Al Raazi Hall on September 24 (Sunday). Chairman Punjab Higher education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhter and others would attend the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab September HEC Sunday

Recent Stories

Process of return of displaced persons to their na ..

Process of return of displaced persons to their native villages begin

34 seconds ago
 Judicial Conference aims to raise funds for flood ..

Judicial Conference aims to raise funds for flood affectees

10 minutes ago
 Sardar Ali Shah expresses dismay over delay in rec ..

Sardar Ali Shah expresses dismay over delay in recruitment process of govt schoo ..

10 minutes ago
 Govt believes in supremacy of parliament: Ahsan Iq ..

Govt believes in supremacy of parliament: Ahsan Iqbal

37 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

37 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to improve country's economy: Mau ..

Efforts underway to improve country's economy: Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.