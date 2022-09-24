Punjab University awards two PhD degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab University has awarded two PhD degrees to the scholars in the subject of Zoology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab University has awarded two PhD degrees to the scholars in the subject of Zoology.

According to the varsity spokesperson here Saturday, the PhD degrees were awarded to Zainab Irfan, daughter of Muhammad Irfan, in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Black Carbon Concentrations at Inland Glacier Receding and its Impacts on Biodiversity Loss' and Zona Zaidi, daughter of Jamal Zaidi in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Fish Assemblages of Mountainous Indus River Tributaries and its Association with Environmental Variables'.

PU Department of History & Pakistan Studies would organise a degree awarding ceremony at Al Raazi Hall on September 24 (Sunday). Chairman Punjab Higher education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhter and others would attend the ceremony.