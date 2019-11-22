Punjab University organises inter-departmental quiz competitions

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab University's Directorate of Students Affair organised an inter departmental quiz competitions 2019 at Al Raazi Hall.

Director Students Affair Prof Dr Asmatullah, faculty members and a large number of students from various departments were also present.

In the competition, students from Institute of Administrative Sciences Umer Saeed and Abdul Hannan clinched first position, Institute of Communication Studies' Muhammad Umar Farooq and Shehryar Abbasi got second position and Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology's Wania Noureen and Ayesha Shahbaz grabbed third position.