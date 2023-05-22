UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Syndicate Held

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 11:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Punjab University Syndicate on Monday approved recommendations of the Finance and Planning Committee besides creation of new teaching posts during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr. Khalid Mahmood.

The 1750th meeting of the PU Syndicate approved creation of new teaching posts for departments suffering from shortage of teachers.

VC Dr Khalid Mahmood said filling the shortage of teachers would not only promote the research culture in the university but also help improve student teacher ratio to impart quality education.

While thanking to the members, the VC said that the members of the syndicate were keen to further improve quality of the university and promote education and research.

