Punjab University Uploads Roll Number Slips

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 09:11 PM

Punjab University uploads roll number slips

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The examinations department of the Punjab University (PU) have uploaded roll number slips for examinations of various disciplines to be held this year on university website.

According to a press release, the PU have uploaded slips of MA/MSc, B.

Com Part-II, LLB (3 years) Part-I, II and III and LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III and IV annual examination 2020.

The roll number slips of regular students of affiliated colleges have been sent via email on college email addresses while private and late college students can directly access/print their roll number slips from university website www.pu.edu.pk.

