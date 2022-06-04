UrduPoint.com

PU's Postponed Exams To Be Held On June 14

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 09:13 PM

PU's postponed exams to be held on June 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab University Department of Examination here Saturday notified that MA/MSc Part-II, LLB (3-years) Part-II, LLB (5-years) Part-II, IV, MSc Mathematics Part-II and M.Ed (General & Science) supplementary examinations 2021, MSc IT (first year) and M.Com (three and half years program) (Part-I) second annual examinations 2021, BS (4 years program) first & fifth semesters, Associate Degree Commerce (2-year program) first semester, BBA (4-years program) first semester, MSc IT (first semester), BS in Computer Science (4 years program) first semester, B.

Ed (1.5 years) first semester, MBA (3.5 years program) fifth semester, BS. Ed. (Hons) (four year program) first & fifth semesters, A.D Bachelors (2 years program) first semester, BBA (2 years program) first semester and Associate Degree Science Tourism & Hospitality Management (2 years program) first semester examinations fall 2021 which were postponed on May 25, 2022, due to law and order situation, will now be conducted on June 14, 2022.

Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

