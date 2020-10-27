UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Women University Hosts National Conference On Contemporary Issues Influencing Health & Creativity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:22 PM

Rawalpindi Women University hosts National Conference on Contemporary Issues Influencing Health & Creativity

Rawalpindi Women University organised its 1st National Conference on Contemporary Issues Influencing Health and Creativity in which 16 research papers by different authors were presented

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Women University organised its 1st National Conference on Contemporary Issues Influencing Health and Creativity in which 16 research papers by different authors were presented.

Prof. Dr. Samina Ameen Qadir (Ex. VC Fatima Jinnah Women University RWP), Prof. Dr. Saima Hamid (VC Fatima Jinnah Women University RWP) and Prof. Dr.

Aalia Sohail Khan (VC Rawalpindi Women University) graced the event.

Dr. Aalia Sohail said that purpose of the conference is to interact, exchange ideas and raise issues before academic scholars and researchers, so as to, bring forth the solutions.

She said in this pandemic period, a transformation of creative response to COVID-19 can be seen among the intellectuals and general public.

At the end of the session, University Souvenirs were presented to the worthy guests.

Related Topics

Exchange Rawalpindi Sohail Khan Women Fatima Jinnah Women University Event

Recent Stories

Zanzibar opposition says nine killed, leader arres ..

2 minutes ago

CM aide inquires after health of injured in Dir Co ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai conde ..

2 minutes ago

District administration set up fair price Flour sh ..

7 minutes ago

Launching ceremony of book titled "Suno Pyary Bet ..

7 minutes ago

Police review security arrangements for upcoming v ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.