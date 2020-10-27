Rawalpindi Women University hosts National Conference on Contemporary Issues Influencing Health & Creativity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi Women University organised its 1st National Conference on Contemporary Issues Influencing Health and Creativity in which 16 research papers by different authors were presented

Prof. Dr. Samina Ameen Qadir (Ex. VC Fatima Jinnah Women University RWP), Prof. Dr. Saima Hamid (VC Fatima Jinnah Women University RWP) and Prof. Dr.

Aalia Sohail Khan (VC Rawalpindi Women University) graced the event.

Dr. Aalia Sohail said that purpose of the conference is to interact, exchange ideas and raise issues before academic scholars and researchers, so as to, bring forth the solutions.

She said in this pandemic period, a transformation of creative response to COVID-19 can be seen among the intellectuals and general public.

At the end of the session, University Souvenirs were presented to the worthy guests.