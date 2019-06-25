RDF Project Manager calls on Sindh University Vice Chancellor to discuss IHP project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):The Project Manager of Research and Development Foundation (RDF) Syed Kazim Shah called on Sindh University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat on Tuesday to discuss Innovation Hub Pakistan (IHP) project launched in December, 2018.

According to a press release, the manager expressed desire to work together with the SU in order to give training to the students studying on the campus.

The VC while accepting the collaboration with the RDF said the joint venture would be carried out after inking the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the RDF and SU's Bureau of Students, Tutorial, Guidance Counseling Services and Co-Curricular Activities (STAGS).

He said the university could provide land to the RDF for innovation hub but the foundation would have to invest on the construction of building.

Burfat said Jamshoro district was the industrial hub from where the funding could be obtained for the construction of IHP project.

He offered a temporary office for the purpose to train the students of the university through various training programs.

Earlier, giving briefing to the vice chancellor, the project manager said the Innovation Hub Pakistan at Jamshoro for the entire Sindh province was launched on December 7, 2018, by Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza along with Country Director of Oxfam.

He said the Innovation Hub Pakistan was executed by RDF at Jamshoro district under Empower Youth project to facilitate and mentor the youth so that they become able to fight the growing challenges of access to opportunities, unemployment, social injustice and life skills.

During the meeting, Burfat and Shah agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding in due course of time which would aim to promote skill development opportunities and youth empowerment.

Director Bureau of STAGS Dr Sumera Umrani, Director ORIC Dr Imtiaz Korejo, Dr Azhar Ali Shah and Dr Imamuddin Khosa were also present on the occasion.