Rs 7,300 million allocated for Higher Education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 7,300 million as a development budget for higher education with a vision for enlightened and prosperous Punjab reinforcing knowledge based economy and equitable, quality learning at tertiary level.

According to the budget documents for year 2019-20, an amount of Rs 2,393.944 million would be utilised on 49 new schemes.

The new initiatives include: establishment of smart classroom/ multimedia rooms in the colleges along with content development, establishment of community colleges, setting up of youth counselling centres, provision of BS blocks in 10 BS colleges, establishment of 4 new universities, construction of building of 6 existing universities and others.

Rs 4,506.006 is set aside for 122 on-going schemes and Rs 400 million for other development programme.

The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 1,000 million as development budget for Special Education with an aim to provide education, training, rehabilitation and vocational skills to children with special needs so that they can actively take part ion socio economic activities and live a better life as responsible citizen of the state.

For Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education, Rs 2,600 million has been set aisde with a mission to provide quality learning opportunities to all illiterates and out of school population in Punjab through non-formal means in compliance with United Nations mandate under Sustainable development Goal (SDG 4) to provide inclusive and equitable education facilities for all.

The new initiatives for Liteteracy and Non Formal Basic Education include: Non formal Primary School, ILM-O-HUNAR project.

The Punjab government has also allocated development budget of Rs 32,000 million for School Education and Rs 3,459.688 million for 31 new schemes. New schemes include Punjab action for reading habits, access and oversight in high and higher secondary schools, establishment of smart classrooms in teacher training institutions in Punjab, Schools education department's human resource management information system, SED pilot programme for primary school formative assessment, Kutab Beeni-Promoting book reading culture and others.