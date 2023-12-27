SAU issued list of successful candidates for admissions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam has issued the list of successful candidates for admissions and candidates were advised to submit necessary documents and fees by January 12th

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam has issued the list of successful candidates for admissions and candidates were advised to submit necessary documents and fees by January 12th.

According to the spokesperson, for the academic year 2023-24, the faculty-wise list of successful candidates for admission in the first year of undergraduate degree programs in all faculties of the university and its affiliated institution's shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and the Sub- Campus Umarkot has been issued through the website.

The successful candidates were advised to submit their original and necessary documents, along with the challan of paid fees to the Directorate of Admissions by January 12, 2024. In case of any concerns or objections regarding admissions, candidates have been directed to submit a written application and appeal on plain paper by January 1, 2024.