Schoalrships worth Rs 950 million being given to 22000 IUB students

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has increased the number of scholarships for students in the current financial situation

The university is currently giving scholarships worth Rs 950 million to 22,000 students and crisis scholarships are also being given to first-semester students during the recent spring semester admissions.

Dr. Ghulam Hasan Abbasi, Director of Financial Assistance, said that on the special direction of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, a crisis scholarship was started for people affected by the Covid-19 epidemic and floods, in which thousands of students were given scholarships worth 950 million and now the Vice Chancellor has directed to start this scheme for first semester students as well.

In this regard, the University Scholarship Office is working day and night and a special notification has also been issued.

10 new buses have been added to the university fleet which will further improve the university transport schedule.

Meanwhile, admissions for BS, MPhil, and Ph.D. are going on at the university. This year the university is providing admission in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim yar Khan, and Liaquatpur and so far 4000 students have taken admission and it is expected that 15 new NOCs will be issued by Higher education Commission. After which there will be 1000 more admissions.

Similarly, admissions to BS programs are also going on. Admissions are also going on at Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar campuses and the number of buses has been increased there. The new building of the university will soon open for academic activities.