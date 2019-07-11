UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scholarship Cheques Distributed Among Sindh University Students

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:32 PM

Scholarship cheques distributed among Sindh University students

A cheque distribution ceremony of scholarships approved by provincial Ushar & Zakat department was held at the University of Sindh wherein 10 more deserving students were given away cheques of Rs. 37500 to 41000 each

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A cheque distribution ceremony of scholarships approved by provincial Ushar & Zakat department was held at the University of Sindh wherein 10 more deserving students were given away cheques of Rs. 37500 to 41000 each. The number of beneficiary students raised to 380.

Chaired by the vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, the cermony was attended by district Zakat officer Jamshoro Zubair Panhwar, Huzoor Bux, director students financial Aid office Dr. Fiza Qureshi and other officials of the university.

Vice chancellor Dr. Burfat on the occasion distributed the cheques among 10 meritorious and deserving students under the need-cum-merit basis.

Those who received the cheques included Zubaida Hanif, Naveed Hussain, Imran Ali, Abdul Waheed, Gul Zareen, Maheen Khan, Sadam Hussain, Namrana, Dilawaiz and Kausar Nawaz.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that the provincial ministry for Ushar & Zakat had approved Rs. 12.4 million for the deserving students of Sindh University in order to assist them financially.

"With today's 10 students, the number of total beneficiary students has raised to 380. We will issue more scholarships for the needy students solely on the basis of merit and justice", he said.

Earlier Dr. Fiza Qureshi briefed the vice chancellor about the number of schoalrships and selection criteria and told that 262 male and 118 female students hailing from different districts of Sindh province had been given away the scholarship cheques of worth Rs. 37500 to 41000 each under need-cum-merit basis.

Related Topics

Sindh Male Jamshoro From Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Faryal Talpur's transit remand granted till July 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Global initiative to develop nature-inspired techn ..

21 minutes ago

ILO holds workshops, symposiums for capacity build ..

3 minutes ago

Akbar Express train accident: Death toll rises to ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar bans fireworks, camp ..

3 minutes ago

Poor policy, governance structure main impediments ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.