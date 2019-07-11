Scholarship cheques distributed among Sindh University students

(@imziishan)

A cheque distribution ceremony of scholarships approved by provincial Ushar & Zakat department was held at the University of Sindh wherein 10 more deserving students were given away cheques of Rs. 37500 to 41000 each

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A cheque distribution ceremony of scholarships approved by provincial Ushar & Zakat department was held at the University of Sindh wherein 10 more deserving students were given away cheques of Rs. 37500 to 41000 each. The number of beneficiary students raised to 380.

Chaired by the vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, the cermony was attended by district Zakat officer Jamshoro Zubair Panhwar, Huzoor Bux, director students financial Aid office Dr. Fiza Qureshi and other officials of the university.

Vice chancellor Dr. Burfat on the occasion distributed the cheques among 10 meritorious and deserving students under the need-cum-merit basis.

Those who received the cheques included Zubaida Hanif, Naveed Hussain, Imran Ali, Abdul Waheed, Gul Zareen, Maheen Khan, Sadam Hussain, Namrana, Dilawaiz and Kausar Nawaz.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that the provincial ministry for Ushar & Zakat had approved Rs. 12.4 million for the deserving students of Sindh University in order to assist them financially.

"With today's 10 students, the number of total beneficiary students has raised to 380. We will issue more scholarships for the needy students solely on the basis of merit and justice", he said.

Earlier Dr. Fiza Qureshi briefed the vice chancellor about the number of schoalrships and selection criteria and told that 262 male and 118 female students hailing from different districts of Sindh province had been given away the scholarship cheques of worth Rs. 37500 to 41000 each under need-cum-merit basis.