SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training initiatives

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Hailey College of Commerce, University of the Punjab have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on joint research, knowledge sharing, and training initiatives revolving around sustainable development goals (SDGs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Hailey College of Commerce, University of the Punjab have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on joint research, knowledge sharing, and training initiatives revolving around sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The MoU was signed by the Executive Director SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri and Principal of Hailey College of Commerce, Lahore Prof. Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri said that SDPI and Hailey College’s collaboration’s tangible output could be introduced some sort of degree that can also help produce professionals managing finances of social sector.

Both the institutions could collaborate on joint training, certifications, conferences, workshops, and other endeavours, he said, adding that since 1996, SDPI has 30 years history of training and learning from its in house school of learning and training.

Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed said that the College is going to initiate four MS programme in the same subject with new inclusion of Agri-business degree that is the first ever to be introduced in the Commerce College.

The Punjab University has 120 departments and Hailey College is the largest department in terms of number of students and funding, he said.