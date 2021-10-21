UrduPoint.com

Seminar On "Afghanistan's Situation" Held At GCUF

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 01:57 PM

A seminar on "Afghanistan's Situation: Implications for Pakistan" was organized by the Department of History, Government College University Faisalabad here on Thursday

Chairman of the Department, Dr. Rizwan Ullah Kokab welcomed the distinguished guest speakers and expressed his delight to host them.

The guest speakers included Prof. Dr. Sayed Wiqar Ali Shah, Prof. Dr.

Abdul Rauf, Dr. Farooq Ahmed Dar and Dr. Manzoor Khan Afridi,who were renowned scholars from the major universities of Islamabad and Peshawar, thoroughly shared their in-depth knowledge regarding their areas of expertise.

They highlighted the history of last few centuries events in Afghanistan and their impact on Pakistan,religious impact of the Taliban on Pakistan,the vision of Quaid-e-Azam regarding relations with neighbouring Muslim countries.

