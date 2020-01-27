Seminar on “Raptor Conservation and Falconry as Conservation and Biodiversity Tool” at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Lahore Zoo organised a seminar on “Raptor Conservation and Falconry as Conservation and Biodiversity Tool” here in UVAS Veterinary Academy in City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Lahore Zoo organised a seminar on “Raptor Conservation and Falconry as Conservation and Biodiversity Tool” here in UVAS Veterinary Academy in City Campus.

Vice-ChancellorEmeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the inaugural session of the seminar while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Registrar Sajjad Haider and a number of participants were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim said that such seminar were very necessary for networking with the well-known experts and knowledge sharing with each other.

He said UVAS have resources for imparting practical knowledge and skills for the capacity building of young veterinarian and wildlife professionals.

Various aspects were discussed during seminar related to significance of falconry and identification of raptors of Pakistan, falconry as biodiversity and conservation tool and raptors rehabilitation etc.