UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On “Raptor Conservation And Falconry As Conservation And Biodiversity Tool” At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:49 PM

Seminar on “Raptor Conservation and Falconry as Conservation and Biodiversity Tool” at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Lahore Zoo organised a seminar on “Raptor Conservation and Falconry as Conservation and Biodiversity Tool” here in UVAS Veterinary Academy in City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Lahore Zoo organised a seminar on “Raptor Conservation and Falconry as Conservation and Biodiversity Tool” here in UVAS Veterinary Academy in City Campus.

Vice-ChancellorEmeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the inaugural session of the seminar while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Registrar Sajjad Haider and a number of participants were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim said that such seminar were very necessary for networking with the well-known experts and knowledge sharing with each other.

He said UVAS have resources for imparting practical knowledge and skills for the capacity building of young veterinarian and wildlife professionals.

Various aspects were discussed during seminar related to significance of falconry and identification of raptors of Pakistan, falconry as biodiversity and conservation tool and raptors rehabilitation etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Young University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

Recent Stories

Vice-Chancellor chairs departmental heads meeting, ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) starts action again ..

6 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day to be observed in befitting ..

6 minutes ago

China's cargo throughput at ports up 8.8 pct in 20 ..

6 minutes ago

UK, Sindh Govt could work jointly to improve educa ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismiss petition seekin ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.