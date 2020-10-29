Sindh University extends deadline to submit admission forms to November 13

Sindh University Jamshoro, to keep the process of admissions to 57 Graduate and undergraduate programmes open, extends the deadline for submitting admission forms to November 13

According to an announcement here by Director Admissions, the candidates could fill their online admission forms now by November 13, 2020 for enrollments to the bachelor and masters degree programmes whereas the date for pre-entry test for enrollment to undergraduate programmes would be announced later.

The aspirants on filling-in the online admission would get a generated challan of Rs. 2500 to be deposited in any designated branch of Habib Banks Limited.

The candidates at Sindh University could fill an online admission form by November 13, 2020 while the options like category of admissions and choices of disciplines will be given later, whereas the date of pre-entrance test will also be announced in due course of time.

In another announcement, the Director Admissions has advised the on-roll students of LLB, BS (Electronics Engineering), BS (Telecommunication Engineering), B.Ed (1.5 and 2.5) years and PGD (Early childhood education) to deposit their semester fees by November 27, 2020 in any designated branch of Habib Bank Limited.