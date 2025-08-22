Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: Chairman HEC

Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Nadeem Mahbub Friday said HEC revised and strengthened the criteria for recognition of online degrees awarded by chartered foreign universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Nadeem Mahbub Friday said HEC revised and strengthened the criteria for recognition of online degrees awarded by chartered foreign universities.

In a statement issued here the Chairman said that the procedure for granting equivalence of online degrees issued by chartered foreign higher education institutions has been thoroughly reviewed.

"All old and fresh applications for equivalence will now be scrutinized and processed under the relevant criteria," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that each equivalence application will be assessed individually and processed once the applicant fulfills all mandatory requirements, including validation of the awarding institution, accreditation status of the degree, mode of study, time duration and alignment with the levels and criteria defined in the Pakistan Qualification Framework (PQF).