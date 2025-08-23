FPSC Announces CSS 2025 Written Examination Results
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2025 | 01:14 PM
Commission says a total of 18,139 candidates applied for competitive examination. Out of these, 12,792 candidates appeared in written test while only 354 managed to qualify
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Saturday announced the results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2025 written examination.
The public notice issued by the Commission said that a total of 18,139 candidates applied for the competitive examination. Out of these, 12,792 candidates appeared in the written test, while only 354 managed to qualify.
The figures reflect a pass percentage of just 2.77, underscoring the tough selection process of Pakistan’s most prestigious civil service exam.
The FPSC clarified that results of candidates whose cases were rejected have been withheld under the relevant rules and regulations.
It added that the successful candidates will be informed shortly about the next stages of the examination process, which include medical tests, psychological evaluation, and the viva voce (oral interview).
Recent Stories
FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results
UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad t ..
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers 6,775 tonnes of aid to Gaza in ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro in Podgorica
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025
2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 5
UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza
UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia
Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to ..
57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore
CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice following landmark ICJ ruling
More Stories From Education
-
FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results2 minutes ago
-
Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU15 hours ago
-
Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: Chairman HEC15 hours ago
-
The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the PPSC3 days ago
-
BISE Multan unveil 52% 9th class result, commissioner congratulates students3 days ago
-
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha (BISE) Sargodha to announce 9th class result ..4 days ago
-
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy4 days ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood threat5 days ago
-
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission8 days ago
-
Summer vacations: Punjab revises school reopening schedule10 days ago
-
Rang-e-Pakistan exhibition opens at GCU12 days ago
-
Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top three positions14 days ago