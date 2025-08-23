FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results

(@Abdulla99267510)

Commission says a total of 18,139 candidates applied for competitive examination. Out of these, 12,792 candidates appeared in written test while only 354 managed to qualify

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Saturday announced the results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2025 written examination.

The public notice issued by the Commission said that a total of 18,139 candidates applied for the competitive examination. Out of these, 12,792 candidates appeared in the written test, while only 354 managed to qualify.

The figures reflect a pass percentage of just 2.77, underscoring the tough selection process of Pakistan’s most prestigious civil service exam.

The FPSC clarified that results of candidates whose cases were rejected have been withheld under the relevant rules and regulations.

It added that the successful candidates will be informed shortly about the next stages of the examination process, which include medical tests, psychological evaluation, and the viva voce (oral interview).