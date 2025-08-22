Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 09:54 PM

Punjab University and Bahria University Islamabad signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday at the PU VC’s office to enhance academic and research collaboration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Punjab University and Bahria University Islamabad signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday at the PU VC’s office to enhance academic and research collaboration.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (retd) Asif Khaliq, PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Yaamina Salman and others were present.

According to MoU, both universities will organise joint research, supervise the student’s research, seminars, conferences, workshops etc. This collaboration marks a significant step in fostering academic engagement and expanding opportunities for students and faculty members of both institutions.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali emphasised the importance of academic cooperation between the universities.

