Special Persons Must Be Encouraged: Punjab University Vice Chancellor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:44 PM

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Tuesday said that Allah has bestowed special persons with special abilities and they must be encouraged in all spheres of life

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Tuesday said that Allah has bestowed special persons with special abilities and they must be encouraged in all spheres of life.

He was addressing a seminar in connection with International Day for Persons with Disabilities organized by PU Department of Special Education here at Al Raazi Hall.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that PU was providing special facilities to special persons. He said that PU had allocated quota for special students and free education, scholarships and free accommodation at hostels were being provided to them. He said, "We must not ignore the potential the special persons have and should polish their abilities so that they could live a better life".

Chairman Akhwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib said that special persons were the collective responsibility of the society and we must take care of them.

He added that humanity demanded us to serve special persons and give them respect.

He said that all educational programmes offered at schools, colleges and universities must follow the vocational training of persons with disabilities to empower them economically.

Akuwat Foundation In-charge Dr Humaira Banu, Directorate of Special Education Director General Pervaiz Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Education Dr Abid Hussain Chudhary, Sheikh Pervaiz, Kashif Iqbal faculty members and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

