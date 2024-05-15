Step afoot to end curse of copying system from examination centers: Ejaz

Chairman of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Mir Ejaz Azeem Baloch on Wednesday said that measures were being taken to end copying culture from examination centers as it was a curse that was pushing the new generation of the country into the darkness of ignorance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Chairman of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Mir Ejaz Azeem Baloch on Wednesday said that measures were being taken to end copying culture from examination centers as it was a curse that was pushing the new generation of the country into the darkness of ignorance.

He expressed these views while talking to the male and female students on a visit to the various centers of the ongoing examinations centers in Quetta.

On this occasion, Deputy Controller Balochistan Board Qazi Muhammad Anwar was also present.

Chairman of Mir Ejaz Azeem Baloch said that the children of the province should be saved from imitation and equipped with wealth of knowledge because where children would be passed by copying but they never succeed in practical life, today we have to pledge to end the scourge of doubling.

He said that children have to become educated citizens but they have to serve the country and the nation today, those nations were developed in the world due to quality of education.

He said that those who made knowledge their weapon and eradicated ignorance from their country, we also have to light the candle of knowledge for the development of our country.

The board has always conducted fair and transparent examinations in a peaceful environment according to the national aspirations and has conveyed the message that the Balochistan Board is always ready to fulfill its national duty, he said.

Mir Ejaz said that the Balochistan Board made history by announcing result before any other board in Pakistan and won the hearts of the students of Balochistan owing to positive efforts of board teams.

He said that he would try that Balochistan Board could announce the first result this year as well, An automated digital system was introduced to develop the examination system on modern lines and real-time online attendance of the examination staff, and monitoring staff including students participating in the examinations under the Digital Attendance and Monitoring System "DEMS" of the modern automated digital system at the same time, the process of reforms in Balochistan Board is being continued, he said.

He said that it was our effort that by implementing the reform projects, maximum facilities related to the Board's affairs would be brought to the people at their doorsteps.

Earlier, online degree, DMC issuance, certificate verification and recounting procedure facilities have been provided due to positive efforts of Balochistan Board, he said and added that efforts were being taken to provide maximum facilities to achieve target of quality of education.