UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Protest For Conducting Online Examination

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:31 PM

Students protest for conducting online examination

Scores of students of different public and private colleges staged protest demonstration by blocking 6 no Chungi Chowk in favour of online examination here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Scores of students of different public and private colleges staged protest demonstration by blocking 6 no Chungi Chowk in favour of online examination here on Tuesday.

The protestors belonged to Govt Emerson College, Govt College For Science, Legend College,City and some other colleges.

They threw traffic out of gear for quite some time during the protest.

They demanded BISE and Bahauddin Zakariya University administration to conduct all exams online because of coronavirus pandemic.

They informed that schools, colleges and varsities conducted classes online during pandemic and now exams should also be given in the same manners.

The protestors dispersed peacefully after blocking the road for quite some time.

Related Topics

Protest Road Traffic Same BISE Bahauddin Zakariya University All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Serena hosts Chitral women footballers

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day ..

2 minutes ago

Denmark to pay billions over virus shutdown of min ..

2 minutes ago

PMSA rescues stranded boat

2 minutes ago

Ballistic Missile Intercepted Near Saudi Arabia's ..

5 minutes ago

UK 'confident' vaccine orders will be honoured

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.