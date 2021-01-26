Students protest for conducting online examination

Scores of students of different public and private colleges staged protest demonstration by blocking 6 no Chungi Chowk in favour of online examination here on Tuesday

The protestors belonged to Govt Emerson College, Govt College For Science, Legend College,City and some other colleges.

They threw traffic out of gear for quite some time during the protest.

They demanded BISE and Bahauddin Zakariya University administration to conduct all exams online because of coronavirus pandemic.

They informed that schools, colleges and varsities conducted classes online during pandemic and now exams should also be given in the same manners.

The protestors dispersed peacefully after blocking the road for quite some time.