The City School Hosted Four Days And Evenings Of Model United Nations

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 01:20 PM

The City School hosted four days and evenings of Model United Nations

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th January, 2022) The City School E-11 Campus, Islamabad hosted four (4) days and evenings of Model United Nations from 20th to 23rd January, 2022. EIIMUN'22 was organised by the very capable A level students of the school with guidance from the faculty and in adherence to strict COVID 19 SOPs.

Delegations from all over Pakistan attended the highly anticipated event, including 200 delegates from The City School Kohat campus; The City School Capital Campus Islamabad; Supernova School Islamabad; Beaconhouse Metropolitan campus; Lahore Grammar School, Islamabad; Westminster School amongst many others from various schools as independent representatives.

Every single day was filled with invigorating debates within the eight Committees: UNSC, UNHRC, UNW, ICAC,OIC,DISEC, KPK PA and PNA, led by our dignified and capable Chairs who ensured captivating and energised debates while maintaining decorum of the house.

The days were filled with motions on current affairs and their resolution debates and motivational speakers. The evenings however provided respite and opportunity to mingle at socials including a Global village; musical night; a sports fest and a formal dinners. The four day event culminated with an award ceremony to recognise outstanding talent and encourage upcoming speakers.

