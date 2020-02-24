UrduPoint.com
Three UMCs Detected During SSC Examination Under BISE

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:06 PM

Exactly three Unfair Means Cases (UMCs) were traced during ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) on Monday, said a daily situation report of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Examination (BISE).

An UMC of Roll No.

330742 Sana Muhammad s/o Muhammad Tufail has been detected in ENG-II, Group-I at Government Higher Secondary School Mitroo, Mailsi.

Another UMC of Roll No. 129112 (Muhammad Danish s/o Muhammad Azam Bodla had been detected in ENG-II, Group-I at Government Degree College, Shujabad, the report added.

Third UMC of Roll No 169199 Juanid Ramzan s/o Muhammad Ramzan has been traced in ENG-II, Group-II at Government Model High School Shamsabad, Multan concluded the report.

