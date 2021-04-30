UrduPoint.com
Turbat University Suspends Academic Activities Till May 16

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:07 PM

Turbat University suspends academic activities till May 16

Academic activities will remain suspended in University of Turbat and its sub campuses at Gwadar and Panjgur from 3rd May to 16th May, 2021as a precautionary measures to protect against COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Academic activities will remain suspended in University of Turbat and its sub campuses at Gwadar and Panjgur from 3rd May to 16th May, 2021as a precautionary measures to protect against COVID-19.

It is learned from a press release issued by the Registrar Office of University of Turbat here on Friday.

According to the press release, all hostels will also remain closed and students are directed to vacate the hostels from Saturday, 1st May 2021 by 02:00 pm.

