Turbat University suspends academic activities till May 16

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Academic activities will remain suspended in University of Turbat and its sub campuses at Gwadar and Panjgur from 3rd May to 16th May, 2021as a precautionary measures to protect against COVID-19.

It is learned from a press release issued by the Registrar Office of University of Turbat here on Friday.

According to the press release, all hostels will also remain closed and students are directed to vacate the hostels from Saturday, 1st May 2021 by 02:00 pm.