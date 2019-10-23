UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-member Delegation Of University Of Georgia Visits Sargodha University

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:57 PM

Two-member delegation of University of Georgia visits Sargodha University

A two-member delegation from University of Georgia, Athens (UGA), USA, visited Sargodha University (SU) here on Wednesday to ascertain the potential for collaborations in various fields

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A two-member delegation from University of Georgia, Athens (UGA), USA, visited Sargodha University (SU) here on Wednesday to ascertain the potential for collaborations in various fields.

The delegation comprised of Assistant Dean and Director Global Programmes, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences UGA, Professor Amrit Bart and Associate Professor of the Department of Entomology UGA Dr Ashfaq Sial.

The visit aimed at ascertaining potentials for collaborations on different research and educational endeavors between UGA and SU in various fields, particularly agriculture.

The delegates visited Office of Research, Innovations and Commercialization (ORIC), College of Agriculture, and the Vice Chancellor Office. They were briefed about the University, its academic achievements, its vision and mission, future plans, and academic collaborations within and outside Pakistan.

During a meeting, attended by Dr Farooq Anwar, Director ORIC, and Dr Muhammad Afzal, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, both sides agreed to explore educational endeavors to synergies research and academic activities by sharing and learning from each other's experience.

They identified about Point of Contact (POC) for further coordination and collaboration.

The UGA has signed an agreement with HEC for placement of candidates under 'US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor' initiative of HEC, in different PhD programs offered at UGA, by offering complete tuition fee waivers to the Pakistani candidates selected under HEC project.

A total six Pakistanis has so far proceeded to UGA to attend Fall-2019 semester.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Agriculture Visit Athens Sargodha Georgia HEC From Agreement

Recent Stories

National Archives takes part in ICA Conference in ..

13 minutes ago

Haris Rauf takes Northern into the final of the Na ..

26 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects appeal against acquittal of ..

26 seconds ago

Illegal buildings to be demolished in Rawalpindi

30 seconds ago

French Ambassador meets Interior Minister

33 seconds ago

Shah, Amina in Abu Dhabi in pursuit of Olympic dre ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.