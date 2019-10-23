Two-member delegation of University of Georgia visits Sargodha University

A two-member delegation from University of Georgia, Athens (UGA), USA, visited Sargodha University (SU) here on Wednesday to ascertain the potential for collaborations in various fields

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A two-member delegation from University of Georgia Athens (UGA), USA , visited Sargodha University (SU) here on Wednesday to ascertain the potential for collaborations in various fields.

The delegation comprised of Assistant Dean and Director Global Programmes, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences UGA, Professor Amrit Bart and Associate Professor of the Department of Entomology UGA Dr Ashfaq Sial.

The visit aimed at ascertaining potentials for collaborations on different research and educational endeavors between UGA and SU in various fields, particularly agriculture.

The delegates visited Office of Research, Innovations and Commercialization (ORIC), College of Agriculture, and the Vice Chancellor Office. They were briefed about the University, its academic achievements, its vision and mission, future plans, and academic collaborations within and outside Pakistan.

During a meeting, attended by Dr Farooq Anwar, Director ORIC, and Dr Muhammad Afzal, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, both sides agreed to explore educational endeavors to synergies research and academic activities by sharing and learning from each other's experience.

They identified about Point of Contact (POC) for further coordination and collaboration.

The UGA has signed an agreement with HEC for placement of candidates under 'US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor' initiative of HEC, in different PhD programs offered at UGA, by offering complete tuition fee waivers to the Pakistani candidates selected under HEC project.

A total six Pakistanis has so far proceeded to UGA to attend Fall-2019 semester.