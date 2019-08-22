UrduPoint.com
University Approves BA/BSc, Associate Degree Program

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:28 PM

The Academic Council of the University of Sargodha on Thursday approved the phasing out of BA/BSc programmes and the launch of two-year Associate Degree Programme (ADP) in its affiliated colleges and for external/private candidates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Academic Council of the University of Sargodha on Thursday approved the phasing out of BA/BSc programmes and the launch of two-year Associate Degree Programme (ADP) in its affiliated colleges and for external/private candidates.

The ADP, introduced last month by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), includes a general education requirement.It aims to prepare the young graduates equipped with employable and marketable skills. These skills would encourage them to become an efficient labour force to speed up the wheel of economic productivity and inclusive growth in Pakistan.

The University's Academic Council has also decided that there will be no change in course syllabi. The system of examination for ADP will include annual and supplementary examinations.

The Academic Council has created a Committee, led by Director Academics, to deliberate on the changes in curriculum and the examination system of ADP, in the light of HEC guidelines in future.

