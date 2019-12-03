University of Agriculture Faisalabad to establish cell to address grievances of employees: Dr Ashraf

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF ) will establish a cell to address the grievances of employees, said UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf.

He addressed the staff of university from BPS 1 to BPS 15. He said the university had ensured transparency and merit, and taking tangible steps to resolve the issues of staff, faculty and students.

He added that honesty, dedication and punctuality were hallmark of a bright future, development, and prosperity. He said that in current year, the university had promoted 457 staff members purely based on merit.

He said that university had chalked out a comprehensive plan to provide state of the art facilities to campus community. He also urged the staff to plant tree to make their localities lush green.

He lauded the steps of the government of launching billions tree program in a bid to mitigate climate change impact. He called for public participation in Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan plantation campaign to address the issue of emerging challenges.