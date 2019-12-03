UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad To Establish Cell To Address Grievances Of Employees: Dr Ashraf

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 10:33 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad to establish cell to address grievances of employees: Dr Ashraf

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will establish a cell to address the grievances of employees, said UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will establish a cell to address the grievances of employees, said UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf.

He addressed the staff of university from BPS 1 to BPS 15. He said the university had ensured transparency and merit, and taking tangible steps to resolve the issues of staff, faculty and students.

He added that honesty, dedication and punctuality were hallmark of a bright future, development, and prosperity. He said that in current year, the university had promoted 457 staff members purely based on merit.

He said that university had chalked out a comprehensive plan to provide state of the art facilities to campus community. He also urged the staff to plant tree to make their localities lush green.

He lauded the steps of the government of launching billions tree program in a bid to mitigate climate change impact. He called for public participation in Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan plantation campaign to address the issue of emerging challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister From Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Dick Cheney to lead insightful panels on new globa ..

5 minutes ago

Rostec Describes FBI Claims About "Spying" Russian ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Raise in PACE Issue of Ethnic Minorities ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan now advancing on economic front: Fayyazul ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Trump Says Next G7 Summit to Be Held at Camp David ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.