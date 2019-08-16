University of Karachi extends deadline for submitting MS admission forms till Aug. 22

The University of Karachi (KU) Directorate of Admissions, In-charge Dr Saima Akhtar on Friday announced extension in the schedule of collection of two-years MS (Computer Science) Admission Forms for evening program session 2019 till August 22

Dr Saima Akhtar, in a statement, said students would be able to do research in wireless sensor network, grid cloud computing, network and cyber security, usability and HCI, spatial and temporal database, bio-informatics, big data and parallel computing, internet of things, image processing and computer graphics, computer vision and deep learning, complex network and energy efficient network, according to a statement.

She said the admission forms were available at UBL branches located at Silver Jubilee Gate and main University Campus, Nazimabad Roundabout and PIDC House branches while the online admission forms and prospectus were also available at www.uokadmission.

edu.pk.

She said the aspiring students after downloading the form could submit it in the bank branches against the payment of Rs 4,500. The admissions would be given on test and interview basis.

She added that all admissions were subject to qualifying aptitude test with minimum 50 percent marks and candidates with private/public sector boards or universities of Pakistan or with foreign qualifications need to submit equivalence certificate issued by the Equivalence Committee of the University of Karachi.

Dr Saima Akhtar also mentioned that candidates having at least 2.7 CGPA in the BSCS, BSSE, BSIT, BS Computer Engineering (16 years) or MCS first division from the Higher Education Commission recognized universities or institutions were also eligible.

She also said that aptitude test would be held on August 24, and the list of successful candidates would be put on display on the official website of the Karachi University (www.uok.edu.pk).