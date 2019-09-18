UrduPoint.com
University Of Sindh Vice Chancellor Presides Over Academic Council Meeting

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:49 PM

University of Sindh Vice Chancellor presides over academic council meeting

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Wednesday presided over the 40th meeting of the academic council of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Wednesday presided over the 40th meeting of the academic council of the varsity.

According to university spokesman, the meeting while endorsing the minutes of the previous-39th meeting of the Council and made several other important decisions focusing on improvement of academic and research bench-marks at the varsity also accorded approval of revised syllabus of Faculties of Islamic Studies, Social Sciences, Commerce and business Administration and modification of name of degree programme of Institute of English from "Linguistics" to "Applied Linguistics".

The meeting also approved syllabus for Departments of Electronic Engineering and Communication Engineering and resolved to recommend case for establishment of the same to varsity syndicate.

Among others, the campuses pro vice chancellors, focal persons, deans, directors, chairpersons, members of syndicate, controllers of the examinations, professors and principals of the affiliated colleges attended the meeting.

