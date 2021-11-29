UOS declares results of Associate Degree programs

The University of Sargodha announced the results of the Associate Degree in Arts, Science and Commerce First Annual Examination 2021, here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The University of Sargodha announced the results of the Associate Degree in Arts, Science and Commerce First Annual Examination 2021, here on Monday.

A results declaration ceremony was held at Noon Auditorium in which Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar was the chief guest. While presenting the result, Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Bashir said that Sargodha University received 55,505 applications for admission to ADP, while 52,882 candidates appeared in the examination. However, 17,092 students have successfully passed the examination. Female students clinched seven, out of nine, positions. The overall pass percentage remained 33%.

The overall position holder in Associate Degree Programs Ayesha Siddiqa, Roll No 52290, a student of Superior College, Kot Momin, obtained 647 marks and secured the first position.

While position-holder in Associate Degree in Arts, Muhammad Moeen, Roll No 41602 private candidate from district Khushab got 643 marks and secured the first position. Maida Khalid Roll No. 33131 from Punjab College of Science, Joharabad, earned 639 marks, while Maryam Batool Roll No 42306 student of Sargodha district with 618 marks secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Students who got positions in Associate Degree in Science programs include Ayesha Siddiqa took the first position over-all, while Arisha Tehseen Roll No 50407 from Punjab College of Science, Bhakkar, got 643 marks and Raees Khan Roll No 53484 from Government Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Associate Degree College, Sargodha, obtained 638 marks and secured the second and third positions, respectively.

The position holders in Commerce program include Rida Ishtiaque Roll No. 57718 from Reader College Sargodha gained 1195 marks and came in the first place, while Khadija Mukhtar with Roll No. 57717 from Reader College Sargodha obtained 1192 marks and stood in the second rank and Saman Saleem with Roll No. 57902 from Punjab College of Science Sargodha with 1166 marks clinched the third position.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar distributed cash prizes, medals and merit certificates among the students, who had secured positions.