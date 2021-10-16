UrduPoint.com

UVAS, Dairy Beef And Small Ruminant Project Team Participate In ‘14th Annual Rural Women Leadership Conference’

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore (UVAS)along with Dairy-Beef and Small Ruminant projects team participated in 3-day 14th Annual Rural Women Leadership Conference” held at Lok Virsa Islamabad organised by Potohar Organization of Agriculture Development (PODA)

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated the stalls and appreciated the projects efforts to raise awareness through the extension material in different language mediums (Urdu, Sindhi).

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad co-chaired the session “Rural women leadership for climate change mitigation in Pakistan” in which he shared his valuable remarks and acknowledged the role of rural women in the livestock sector.

He also addressed the issue of climate change and its impacts on livestock and rural women. Australian High Commission Dr Geoffrey Shaw highlighted the ACIAR’s Dairy-Beef and Small Ruminant Projects and UVAS collaboration in Pakistan for the improvement and betterment of livestock and smallholder farmers.

At the end, the women leaders presented the resolution addressing the challenges and issues of the rural women hoping to get implemented by the government department shortly.
About 300 women from 85 districts all across Pakistan with 65 partner organisations participated in this conference.

International delegations including High Commissioner, Australian High Commission Dr Geoffrey Shaw, Country Representative United Nation Women Pakistan Ms Sharmeela Rasool, Country representative FAO, Pakistan Ms Florence Rolle and rural women leaders from all across Pakistan attended the event.

Dairy-Beef and Small Ruminant projects' team also installed a stall at the event and displayed the extension material and addressed questions of women farmers related to livestock farming.

