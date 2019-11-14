UVAS holds 4th All Pakistan Qiraat and Naat competitions

The Qiraat and Naat Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged All Pakistan Qiraat and Naat competitions here on Thursday in City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th November, 2019) The Qiraat and Naat Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged All Pakistan Qiraat and Naat competitions here on Thursday in City Campus Lahore.The Total 45institutions from all over the Pakistan participated in thecompetitions.

Government Collage University Faisalabad won the team trophy was the winner of this contest.

In Qiraat boys contest, Mubasshar Ahmad (Government Central Modal School Lahore) won 1st position, Qari Muhammad Riaz(LahoreGarrison University) got 2nd while Abdullah Raza (Government Collage University Faisalabad) stood on 3rd position.

In QiraatGirls contest,NawalTayyeb (University of Okara)won 1st position,ToobaRauf (Lahore Collage for woman University)got 2nd whileTayyabaMukhtar (Government Collage University Lahore stood on 3rd position.

In Naat Boys Contest, HamzaHanif (Government Islamia College Railway Road Lahore) won 1st position, Auon Muhammad (Numl Lahore) got 2nd whileMuhammad Salman (Government Collage University Faisalabad)stood on 3rd position.



In Naat Girls Contest, NoreenaImtiaz(Punjab University Lahore) won 1stposition,Arooj Ahmad (MAO Collage Lahore) got 2nd position while Rida Khan (Government Collage University Lahore) got 3rd position.

Later, Acting Vice-Chancellor Government Collage University Lahore Prof Dr Sultan Shah was the chief guest of the contestand distributed team trophy, shields and certificates among the winners of these contests while UVAS Principle Officer Student Affair Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof DrYasinTipu, Senior Tutor Associate Prof Dr Ali RazaAwan, President Qiraat and Naat Society Hafiz Muhammad Shakirand a large number of students from different institutions of all over Pakistan including UVAS were present on the occasion.