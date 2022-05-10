UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof Dr Anjum Khalique

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a farewell ceremony in the honour of Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique on his retirement here on Tuesday at City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a farewell ceremony in the honour of Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique on his retirement here on Tuesday at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahamd presided over the ceremony while Deans, Principals, Directors, Chairpersons from different departments, members of Syndicate, Academic Council and Advanced Studies and Research Board, officials from Registrar Office and senior faculty members from other campuses of UVAS were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad lauded the services and contribution of Prof Dr Anjum Khalique especially for the uplift of Ravi Campus Pattoki. He shared that Prof Anjum performed his service on different positions with honesty & full of dedication and contribute a lead role in the establishment of Jamia Masjid at Ravi Campus Pattoki. He also lauded the tradition of UVAS and Registrar office to arrange such farewell ceremony to remember the services and contributions of its retired faculty members.

Addressing the audience, Prof Dr Anjum Khalique said that during my service I always support my junior faculty members and work for their betterment. He also shared his past memories and experiences.

He thanked UVAS leadership and expressed their best wishes for the progress of university.

Earlier Chairperson Department of Animal Nutrition Prof Dr Saima spoke about the contributions of Prof Dr Anjum Khalique. She said Prof Anjum served for 32 years and have vast experience in teaching, research, administration, poultry nutrition, industrial by-products utilization and nutraceuticals plant utilization and providing extension services to the poultry farmers from 1990-2022. She said Prof Anjum served as Project Director for visiting faculty Hostel and also remained Director External Linkages. She said Prof Dr Anjum remained Director of UVAS Continue Education & Extension and after few years he became Chairman Department of Animal Nutrition in 2011-2015. Prof Dr Anjum Khalique was HEC approved supervisor and total 60 MPhil and 04 PhD students have completed their degrees under his supervision, she added.

Earlier, a farewell ceremony in the honor of Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique also organized by the Faculty members of UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki. Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha along with UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahamd attended farewell ceremony.