UVAS sends four flood relief volunteer teams to flood-affected areas

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Monday sent four flood relief volunteer teams to the flood affected areas of South Punjab, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Fazilpur and Taunsa Sharif.

The teams will provide relief items related to shelter, kitchen unit, medicines and hygienic food like dry ration/feed of animals as well as veterinary services to their livestock.

Before the departure of volunteers’ teams, UVAS arranged a ceremony on the City Campus. Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Mr Muhammad Malik Bhulla presided over the ceremony while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Director Coordination from Provincial Disaster Management Authority Mr Khalid Ahmad Farooqa, Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz and deans, directors, chairmen/chairpersons, principals from different sub-campuses of UVAS, flood relief management committee members, flood relief volunteer teams members and faculty members were present.

Addressing the team members, Muhammad Malik Bhulla acknowledged the role of UVAS students, faculty members and administration in fund raising and collection of relief items for the flood-hit people. He said that the Livestock Department will provide all necessary assistance and resources to UVAS Flood Relief Volunteer Teams for successfully performing their duties for this noble cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that livestock is the only source of livelihood for the majority of south Punjab population of rural areas and this year due to destruction by heavy floods, the livestock farming community is facing economic losses. He said that there is also shortage of food and animal feed in the affected areas. He said that UVAS collected ten million rupees within one week under UVAS Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign 2022 (run through social, print and electronic media). He thanked all the donors who showed trust in UVAS.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that each UVAS flood relief volunteer team comprised of two faculty members, eight students, one driver, one cook and one security guard and majority of teams members belong to the flood-affected areas.

Earlier, Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz gave a detailed presentation on UVAS initiatives in various disaster relief activities, flood relief camps & assistance activities, summary of flood losses in Punjab province, fund raising campaign, targeted areas for UVAS flood relief camps, budget allocation for flood relief activities and UVAS flood relief volunteer teams, etc.