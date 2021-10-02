UVAS to establish Wrestling Academy under HEC`s Kamyab Jawan Sports Academies project

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Director Sports Rana Amjad Iqbal attended 1st Project Steering Committee meeting held at Higher Education Commission Islamabad (HEC) on project titled named “Kamyab Jawan Sports Academies (High Performance and Resource Centers) and National Youth Olympics”

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with Director Sports Rana Amjad Iqbal attended 1st Project Steering Committee meeting held at Higher Education Commission Islamabad (HEC) on project titled named “Kamyab Jawan Sports Academies (High Performance and Resource Centers) and National Youth Olympics”.

Executive Director HEC Dr Shaista Sohail chaired the meeting and briefed the participants regarding this project while number of Vice-Chancellors and Directors Sports/representatives from different universities and HEC officials were present.



The various aspects have been discussed during meeting related to project including implementation strategy, international conference on sports tourism, development of governance and business model for sports academies etc.

The objective of the meeting was to develop HEC team to compete at national and international competitions, produce professional players for different sports activities, initiate youth sports movement and also develop sports culture in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that under this project Wrestling Academy will be established at UVAS.

The project aim to develop the facilities and infrastructure of sports including separate lecture hall, meeting hall, hostel facilities for atleast 50 to 60 players and 6 members of coaching/supportive staff would be develop to these facilities into full time modern training and resource centers.