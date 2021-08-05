UVAS VC launched monsoon tree plantation Campaign to promote greenery under Prime Minister`s Green Pakistan Programme

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) along with Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani planted a sapling outside of the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition under the ‘Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign’ here on Thursday in City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th Aug, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) along with Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani planted a sapling outside of the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition under the ‘Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign’ here on Thursday in City Campus Lahore.



A few faculty and administrative staff members including Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Liaquat Ahmad, Prof Dr Memoona Caudhary, Registrar Sajjad Hyder and Estate Management Officer Lt.

Col (R) Muhammad Ilyas Alam were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said that we will try to improve environment for new generation and during the campaign a large number of saplings would be planted on all campuses of UVAS, including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary School Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus to promote greenery and contribute to the Green Pakistan Programme.