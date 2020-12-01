UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC For Promoting Issues Based Research Work At MPhil, PhD Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:08 PM

VC for promoting issues based research work at MPhil, PhD level

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Tuesday emphasized upon teachers and scholars to promote and conduct issues based research work keeping in view the needs of the province as well as the countr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Tuesday emphasized upon teachers and scholars to promote and conduct issues based research work keeping in view the needs of the province as well as the country.

Addressing a high level meeting of the varsity, he said that the province and country was facing multiple challenges and teaching faculty should engage MPhil and PhD scholars in more research work so that the findings of their studies could help the decision makers in policy making.

Referring to coronavirus pandemic, he noted that second wave of Covid-19 was more dangerous therefore the university has switched over to online classes, adding that in order to save the precious time of students the varsity would hold examinations of all departments at same time and students would get degrees at time.

On the occasion, he expressed resolve to make Gomal university best educational institution of the country and stressed the need for highlighting the achievements of the institution at every platform.

The VC warned not to tolerate any unwanted and external interference in the affairs of the university and said that all the internal problems and issues would be discussed, resolved and taken up at appropriate platforms.

The meeting was attended by Deans, Registrar, Directors and head of the departments who briefed the VC about the online classes and the current educational semester.

Related Topics

Same Gomal Iftikhar Ahmed All Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB Selection committee will announce next Chief S ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Watchdog Says Coronavirus Incidence Slowin ..

30 seconds ago

UN envoy searching for way forward on Cyprus talks ..

31 seconds ago

Iraqi Intelligence Service Arrests IS-Linked Terro ..

35 seconds ago

EU Secures Around 2Bln Vaccine Doses, Expects 1st ..

41 seconds ago

Horticulturists advised to control mealy bug on ma ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.